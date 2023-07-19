Red Lodge Search & Rescue member dies in climbing accident

Andrew Evans, an avid outdoorsman and a member of Red Lodge Search & Rescue, died in a climbing accident on Friday, July 14, 2023, the agency said on social media Tuesday.

Evans was climbing with a partner on the Gardner Buttress when falling rocks struck him on the head, causing the fatal injury, according to Red Lodge Search & Rescue.

Search teams were called to the Gardner Headwall at around 1:30 p.m. Friday for a report of a climber who had fallen unconscious.

Skiers helped guide searchers to Evans, who was about 400 yards down the headwall below a granite wall.

A Red Lodge parademic and wilderness first responder were able to ski down to him with two other skiers and found and identified Evans, who was already dead at the scene.

Personnel with Red Lodge Search & Rescue and Park County (Wyoming) Search & Rescue were able to lower Evans' body to the valley floor and carry him up the other side of the valley using 1,400 feet of rope, a winch and a wheeled litter.

His partner, who was not injured, was also escorted out.

The recovery took nearly eight hours and was completed at around 9:30 p.m.

Park County Coroner Cody Gortmaker ruled cause of death was blunt force trauma, according to Red Lodge Search & Rescue.

"A quiet, easy-going, and dependable member, Andrew was an avid outdoorsman, which made him a good match for our Search and Rescue Team. The skills and knowledge he gained pursuing his outdoor endeavors supported his active interest in expanding his role in our organization. His thoughtful appraisal of his responsibilities ensured the successful and effective completion of all his assigned tasks, and his genial nature made him a welcome addition to SAR teams during training and missions. Andrew will be missed by all of his fellow SAR members and will be warmly remembered," the agency wrote on social media.



