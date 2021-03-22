Red Pandas welcomed at ZooMontana

BILLINGS — ZooMontana in Billings recently welcomed two red pandas from the Oregon Zoo. The zoo said the two red pandas, Pabu and Mei Mei, arrived safely several days ago.

From the ZooMontana Facebook page: "Now there’s still some time before they make their public debut and can hang out with Duli. But, don’t fret Prince of Pounce patrons! Until then, we will be providing you with plenty of rascality romps as well as some fun and interactive red panda trivia as well!"