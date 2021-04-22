Remains of Polson man reported missing have been found

POLSON — The remains of a missing Polson man have been found near the Garnet Ghost Town

Ben Griffing, 62 years old, was reported missing to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on February 4, 2021.

It was reported he had left town to go hiking and winter camping and the last contact with Griffing was made in Missoula on January 22, 2021, according to Lake County Sheriff Don Bell.

Griffing’s vehicle was found at the Garnet Ghost Town parking area off of Montana Highway 200 on April 1st but following a search of the immediate area, no sign of Griffing was found.

Sheriff Bell says a backpack was found on April 10th by shed hunters about two miles from Griffing’s vehicle. His remains were found two days later by Missoula County Search and Rescue.

The Missoula County Coroner’s Office is investigating the cause and manner of death but foul play is not suspected.