REO Speedwagon will perform in Helena

HELENA — The Helena Civic Center has teamed up with Pepper Entertainment to bring REO Speedwagon to Helena on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 21st at 10 a.m. at the venue Box Office and start at $45.00.

REO Speedwagon has sold more than 40 million records and has charted 13 Top 40 hits; they had a string of Top 40 hits in the 1980s.

Formed in 1967, signed in 1971, and fronted by iconic vocalist Kevin Cronin since 1972, REO Speedwagon’s unrelenting drive, as well as non-stop touring and recording jump-started the burgeoning rock movement in the Midwest. Platinum albums and radio staples soon followed, setting the stage for the release of the band’s explosive Hi Infidelity in 1980, which contained the massive hit singles “Keep On Loving You” and “Take It On the Run.”

Today, REO Speedwagon has sold more than 40 million albums around the globe, and Cronin and bandmates Bruce Hall (bass), Neal Doughty (keyboards), Dave Amato (guitar), and Bryan Hitt (drums) are still electrifying audiences worldwide in concert with hits and fan-favorites such as “In Your Letter,” “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” “Time For Me To Fly,” “Roll With The Changes,” “Take It On the Run,” and many, many more.

A full list of performers coming to the Helena Civic center this year can be found here.

