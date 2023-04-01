Report of train derailment in Havre

We have received a credible report that there has been a train derailment in Havre.

It reportedly happened at the Havre Railyard and there are grain cars under the viaduct.

The number of railcars involved and the suspected cause of the derailment are not yet known.

There are no reports of any serious injuries at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.



