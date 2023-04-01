Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Report of train derailment in Havre

Havre Montana map
MTN News
Havre Montana map
Posted at 9:53 PM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 23:56:02-04

We have received a credible report that there has been a train derailment in Havre.

It reportedly happened at the Havre Railyard and there are grain cars under the viaduct.

The number of railcars involved and the suspected cause of the derailment are not yet known.

There are no reports of any serious injuries at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.

TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App