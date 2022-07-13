Reports of space debris in Montana's night sky (video)

BOZEMAN - Lots of questions have been coming in about objects seen streaking across the night sky over Montana on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

Viewers have posted several videos of something bright streaking across the sky, ranging from Bozeman to Great Falls.

There is no official verification, but the most likely explanation is that the object was an old Russian rocket burning up in the atmosphere.

According to Space Weather , the U.S. Department of Defense issued a "Trajectory Impact Prediction" message indicating that a Breeze-M fuel tank would fall into the Earth’s atmosphere at about the same time the videos were recorded.

The fuel tank had been orbiting the Earth for the last 10 years and was launched on December 8, 2012.



