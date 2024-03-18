Resident dies in apartment fire in Billings

BILLINGS — One person died in an apartment fire in Billings on Friday, March 15, 2024.

The fire broke out late Friday in the Fraser Tower residential building at 715 S. 28th Street.

A tenant who lived in Apartment No. 501 sustained life-threatening injuries during the fire and was taken to a hospital where he later died, the Billings Fire Department said in a news release.



The name of the victim has not been released.

The fire caused estimated damages and property loss of $40,000.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.