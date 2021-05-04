Residents displaced after fire in historic Helena home

HELENA — The Helena Fire Department says several residents have been displaced after a fire in a historic downtown home on Monday.

Firefighters say the home, in the 300 block of State Street, sustained significant damage.

The fire was reported at around 10:45 a.m., when someone on Mount Helena called 911 and reported seeing smoke rising from a building in the downtown area. A passing bicyclist then provided authorities with a more specific location.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming out of the home. They believe the fire started on the second floor – possibly in a bedroom – then spread into the attic.

Helena Fire Department Assistant Chief Mike Chambers said they were mostly limited to spraying water and attacking the fire from ladder trucks, since they had concerns the roof might have become unstable. “We did have some crews in there assessing where the fire was,” he said. “They were able to gain access but not maintain fire operations inside. So we’re going on the side of caution and safety for the firefighters.”

Chambers said they don’t believe anyone was inside the home when the fire started, and said no one was injured.

Three family members were displaced, and Chambers said HFD has offered to connect them with assistance through the American Red Cross.

Neighbors identified the historic brick building as the “Lissner Mansion.” According to Lewis & Clark County heritage preservation officer Pam Attardo, it was built in the 1880s for Marcus Lissner, a pioneer, businessman, civic leader, and prominent member of Helena’s early Jewish community.

Chambers said the home’s current owners have had it in their family for several decades, and are only the second family to own it.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

A number of nearby agencies assisted HFD on the fire, including the West Valley-Lewis and Clark County, East Valley, Fort Harrison VA, Montana City fire departments and St. Peter’s Health.