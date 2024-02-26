Results from the 2024 Montana Beer Awards

HELENA — Last week at Lewis & Clark Brewing in Helena, more than 30 judges taste-tested 365 beers from 55 Montana breweries to crown the best beers in Montana; the event was hosted by the Montana Brewers Association.



Submitted samples were divided into appropriate categories and judged blindly according to specific criteria.

Two brewing companies in Great Falls earned high marks.

Whiplash from Might Mo Brewing Co. took the Bronze medal in the Brown & Black Ales category.

Nighlight from Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Co. took the Bronze medal in the Belgian & French Style Ales category.

Helena hosts 2024 Montana Beer Awards

Other highlights:



Small Brewery Of The Year: Backslope Brewing, Columbia Falls

Medium Brewery Of The Year: Neptune’s Brewery, Livingston

Large Brewery Of The Year: Bozeman Brewing Company, Bozeman

Click here to see the full list of winners.

