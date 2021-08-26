Reward offered for information about a missing man

GREAT FALLS — Information is wanted about the disappearance of Dan Baker, who was last seen in Missoula near the Poverello Center.

Baker, 44 years old, was reportedly trying to get a ride to Helena for his daughter's wedding.

A friend of Baker told KRTV that he grew up in the Fairfield area.

There is a Find Dan Baker group on Facebook. According to the group, this is the timeline of events:

Wednesday 6/9 - Dan calls Amy(girlfriend) on Wednesday 6/9 and reported he lost his phone, (he accidently left it in the vehicle that he had gotten a ride from on Tuesday) he reported that he was ok and had gotten a ride.



Thursday 6/10 – Dan calls Amy again from a borrowed phone. He has made his way to the Poverello Center in Missoula. Amy and Dan are coordinating a ride home when Dan realizes he does not have his wallet, it has been lost. Amy can hear Dan asking people in the background if they have seen a wallet, at this point the call is disconnected. That is the last known communication anyone had from Dan. Later that day Amy goes to Missoula to look for Dan but is unable to locate him.



Friday 6/11 – Dan’s wallet is found by some bushes near UM campus by a grounds crew. His ID/License is not in there but an insurance card with his work info in on it and they contact Dan’s boss to let them know they found a wallet.



Saturday 6/12 – This is the day of his daughter’s wedding and he does not show, this is very unexpected.

There is a $5,000 reward offered for information received before September 30. A tip line has been set up at 1-888-675-8911 and emails can be sent to HelpFindDanB@gmail.com. Callers may remain anonymous.

Anyone with information about Dan's whereabouts can also contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300.