Robbery suspect dies after being shot in Missoula

A robbery suspect was shot by a law enforcement officer and died on Saturday, August 27, 2022 in Missoula.

The Missoula Police Department responded to several robberies and the suspect was found at about 11:30 a.m. by a Missoula County Sheriff’s deputy in the 5700 block of Highway 10 West near the Missoula airport.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold said that "due to the threat to public safety," several agencies were involved, including the police department, the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, US Forest Service law enforcement, Airport Police, the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office, and Montana Highway Patrol.

Armold says the incident has been turned over to the Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

No other details have been released at this point "to allow for their investigation to proceed impartially," Arnold stated.

We will update you if we get more information.



