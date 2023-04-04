Roof of Red Lodge business collapses under heavy snow

RED LODGE - A portion of the roof on a Red Lodge business collapsed under the weight of heavy snow on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

The roof of the shop area of Bone Daddy's Custom Cycle on North Broadway Avenue crumbled Tuesday morning.

According to a social media post, no one was injured because the business is closed on Tuesdays.

The National Weather Service reported the Red Lodge area recorded about 10 inches of new snow over the last 24 hours as of mid-Tuesday morning.

In late March the area experienced record snowfall amounts with nearly four feet of snow falling on the mountain resort town.

We will update you if we get more information.



What the building looked like prior to the collapse: