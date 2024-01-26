GREAT FALLS — Rural Dynamics is once again offering tax-filing help this year. Tax Help Montana volunteer tax preparers are trained and IRS-certified. For more information, call Rural Dynamics at 406-454-5709 or click here.
WHAT TO BRING
- All W-2 and 1099 Forms
- Picture ID for All Taxpayers
- Social Security Cards for All Family Members
- Childcare Provider's Tax ID Number
- Banking Information (Routing and Account numbers) for Direct Deposit
- 1095-A Health Insurance if Insured through the Marketplace
- Last Year's Tax Return
LOCATIONS
Great Falls
Great Falls Senior Center - 1004 Central Ave
In-Person and Drop Off/Pickup: Mondays & *Fridays - 11 AM to 4 PM
Drop Off/Pickup Only: Tuesdays - 11 AM to 4 PM
Opening Day January 26th / Closing Day April 15th
*Closed on March 29th
Great Falls Public Library - 301 2nd Ave N
Drop Off/Pickup Only: Wednesdays - 2 PM to 6:30 PM &
In-Person and Drop Off/Pickup, 10 AM to 4 PM on the following Saturdays:
February 3rd, 24th; March 16; April 6th
Opening Day January 31st / Closing Day March 10th
Ashland
St. Labre Youth and Family Services - 112 St Labre Campus Dr
Walk-In or Appointment, 9 AM to 3 PM on the following:
Monday: January 29th; February 5th, 12th; March 4th, 11th; April 1st, 8th
Tuesday: January 30th; February 6th, 13th; March 5th, 12th; April 2st, 9th
Wednesday: January 31st; February 7th, 14th; March 6th, 13th; April 3st, 10th
For appointments, call Susan at (406) 784-4521
Opening Day January 29th / Closing Day April 10th
Chester
Liberty County Senior Center - 618 Adams Ave E
Appointment Only: Tuesdays - 1 PM to 5 PM
Appointment Only: Wednesdays, Thursdays, & Fridays - 9 AM to 5 PM
For appointments, call Glenda at (406) 759-5254
Opening Day January 24th / Closing Day April 15th
Choteau
Choteau/Teton Public Library - 17 N Main Ave
In-Person, 12 PM to 5 PM on the following:
February 14th & March 20th
Cut Bank
Glacier County Library - 21 1st Ave SE
In-Person Only, 11 AM to 4 PM on the following:
February 21st
Hamilton
Ravalli County Federal Credit Union - 501 N 1st St
Appointment Only: Monday through Friday - 9 AM to 5:30 PM
For appointments, call (406) 363-4631
Opening Day February 1st / Closing Day April 12th
Havre
HRDC District 4 - 2229 5th Ave #108
In-Person Only, 11 AM to 4 PM on the following:
February 7th & March 6th
Helena
Helena College - 1115 North Roberts
In-Person Only, 11 AM to 4 PM on the following:
February 8th, March 7th, and March 28th
United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area (UWLCA) - 75 E Lyndale Ave
Drop Off/Pickup Only, Appointment Only: Monday through Friday - 9 AM to 4 PM
For appointments, call Melani at (406) 442-4360
Opening Day January 29th / Closing Day April 12th
Lame Deer
Chief Dull Knife College - 1 College Drive
In-Person and Drop Off/Pickup
Tuesdays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays - 9 AM to 4 PM
Opening Day January 30th / Closing Day April 11th
Lewistown
Fergus County Council on Aging (FCCOA) - 307 West Watson
In-Person Only, 11 AM to 4 PM on the following:
February 15th, February 29th, and March 21st
To get on list, call FCCOA at (406) 535-7486
Pablo
Salish Kootenai College (SKC) - 58138 US Hwy 93
Appointment Only
Fridays - 9 AM to 4 PM
For appointments, call the D’Arcy McNickle Public Library at SKC at (406) 275-4875
Opening Day February 2nd / Closing Day February 23rd
Rocky Boy / Box Elder
Chippewa Cree Senior Citizen Center - 111 Clinic Road
In-Person Only, 11 AM to 4 PM on the following:
February 28th & March 27th
Wolf Point
Great Northern Development Center - 233 Cascade Street
Drop Off/Pickup Only, Walk-In Only: Tuesday through Thursday - 12 PM to 4 PM
Opening Day January 30th / Closing Day April 9th
