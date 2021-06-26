Sanders County shooting is being investigated

MISSOULA — Mineral County authorities tell MTN News they are assisting the Sanders County Sheriff in the investigations of a shooting that happened on Friday.
Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth says dispatch received a call Friday morning for medical units to respond to a report of a person with a gunshot wound.
Sheriff Toth and his deputies responded to the St. Regis Travel Center where they found two people in the car. The passenger had a gunshot wound.
The driver told authorities he drove from a campground in Sanders County near the county line to St. Regis to get help after the man was shot.
The man was taken to a Missoula hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to Toth.
Later in the afternoon, Sheriff Toth assisted the Sanders County Sheriff at a St. Regis home where a second person involved in the incident may have been shot.
Sheriff Toth said that person drove himself to a Missoula hospital.
The circumstances and details behind the shooting are being investigated by the Sanders County Sheriff's office, the lead agency.
We will update you if we get more information.