School threats investigated in Lincoln County

EUREKA — Threats were made against Lincoln County High School in Eureka on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

According to the Eureka Police Department, several threats were made “involving terroristic threats.”

Eureka Public Schools Superintendent Joel Graves tells MTN News that the district received several calls, texts, and emails from concerned parents and community members about the alleged attack.

A police investigation, which included several interviews, determined that the “information spread was false.”

Superintendent Graves says that while several students chose to stay home from school Thursday, classes were held as usual.

Eureka Police report there is no threat to the public at this time and an investigation into the threats is continuing.

