Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

School threats investigated in Lincoln County

Threats were made against Lincoln County High School on Wednesday.
lincoln county high school
Sean Wells/MTN News file
lincoln county high school
Posted at 1:58 PM, Oct 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-05 16:00:50-04

EUREKA — Threats were made against Lincoln County High School in Eureka on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

According to the Eureka Police Department, several threats were made “involving terroristic threats.”

Eureka Public Schools Superintendent Joel Graves tells MTN News that the district received several calls, texts, and emails from concerned parents and community members about the alleged attack.

A police investigation, which included several interviews, determined that the “information spread was false.”

Superintendent Graves says that while several students chose to stay home from school Thursday, classes were held as usual.

Eureka Police report there is no threat to the public at this time and an investigation into the threats is continuing.

TRENDING

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App