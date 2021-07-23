Search continues for woman last seen in Mineral County

MISSOULA — The search is continuing in Mineral County for Rebekah Barsotti, who was reported missing earlier this week.

Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth says crews from Missoula County joined the search for 34-year-old Barsotti on Thursday.

Barsotti, whose vehicle was found at the rest area by mile marker 71 on Interstate 90, was last seen on Tuesday at around 2:15 p.m.

Sheriff Toth told MTN News that divers and cameras were used to search the river on Thursday.

Anyone with information about Barsotti's whereabouts is asked to contact the Mineral County Sheriff's Office at (406) 822-3555.



(JULY 21, 2021) The Mineral County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding Rebekah Barsotti, who was last seen on Tuesday.

Barsotti was last seen at the Town Pump in Superior at around 2:15pm on July 20th.

Her car and some personal items were found near mile marker 71 by the river near Alberton.

Barsotti is 34 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 135 pounds, with blue eyes and sandy hair.

Her dog, a Belgian Malinois named Cerberus, is also missing.

Call the Mineral County Sheriff's Office at 406-822-3555 if you have any information.