Search continues in Gallatin County for convicted murderer

BOZEMAN – Search and rescue teams spent the weekend in the Bear Canyon and New World Gulch areas trying to find David Butzin, who was reported missing on November 25, 2024. He was last seen on November 10, and his vehicle was discovered at the New Gulch Trailhead.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Missing in the Mountains: Search for David Butzin Sparks Controversy Over Criminal Past

Sheriff Springer expressed concerns about Butzin's well-being, stating, "We believe that he has not survived; something must have happened."

The sheriff noted potential causes for Butzin's disappearance, including a medical condition, a fall, or an accident, but the exact circumstances remain unclear.

Butzin has a criminal history, having been convicted in 1985 of murdering his pregnant wife and their son Alex.

Sheriff Springer affirmed that while Butzin has served his time, the focus now is on bringing him back to his family.

The search involved extensive resources, including ground teams, search dogs, horseback riders, drones, aircraft, and support vehicles.

Last year's efforts yielded no results, and searchers are eager to cover more ground now that snow has melted.

Authorities urge the public to stay vigilant in the area and report anything unusual.

Sheriff Springer added, "If you see something, no matter how minor, please let us know." Although the search area will remain open to the public, officials request that visitors consider finding alternative locations to recreate during the search.

Butzin was convicted of second-degree murder for the deaths of his wife Melody Butzin, and their 18-month old son, Alexander Butzin.

Autopsies revealed that the cause of the deaths was by drowning, occurring on or about August 13, 1985.

Butzin was sentenced to 390 months (32.5 years) in prison.