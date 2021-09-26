Search is underway for a missing hunter in the Little Belt mountains

GREAT FALLS — A search is underway in the Little Belt mountains for a missing hunter.

The Cascade County Sheriff's Office says that at about 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, they were notified that a Cascade County resident was overdue from a hunting trip.

The 69-year old man was hunting in the Monarch area with his horses and is several days past due.

The Sheriff's Office says it has activated every available Search and Rescue member, and deputies are responding to the scene to begin searching.

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.