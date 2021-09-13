Watch
Search underway for a man reported missing near Red Lodge

Family Photo
Mike Miller was last seen on the Timberline trail up the West Fork of Rock Creek on Sunday, September 12
Posted at 9:30 AM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 11:32:23-04

GREAT FALLS — A search effort has been launched for a missing man near Red Lodge.

Red Lodge Fire Rescue said on Monday morning it was searching for Mike Miller, who was last seen hiking on the Timberline trail up the West Fork of Rock Creek at around 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, September 12.

Miller is 6-foot, 3-inches tall, weighs about 350 pounds, and was wearing camouflage for bow hunting.

Anyone with information regarding Miller's whereabouts is asked to call Joel Anthes at Red Lodge Fire Rescue (406-425-3508) or the Carbon County Sheriff's Office (406-446-1234).

We will update you if we get more information.

