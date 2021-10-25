Watch
Search underway for man reported missing near Polebridge

Jordan Bostrom of Helena was reported missing in the Polebridge area on Sunday afternoon
Posted at 1:06 PM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 15:14:27-04

POLEBRIDGE — Authorities are searching for Jordan Bostrom of Helena, who has been reported missing in Northwest Montana.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and North Valley Search & Rescue are looking for 40-year-old Bostrom in the Polebridge area.

Jordan was reported missing at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

He was traveling with family members when he walked off into the trees to use the restroom and did not return.

Jordan is is 6’6” tall and weighs 250 pounds, and is bald with a red beard.

Helena Man Missing Polebridge Map

He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, black shorts, and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information about Jordan is asked to contact the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 758-5585 or email tips@flathead.mt.gov.

