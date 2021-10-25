Search underway for man reported missing near Polebridge

POLEBRIDGE — Authorities are searching for Jordan Bostrom of Helena, who has been reported missing in Northwest Montana.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and North Valley Search & Rescue are looking for 40-year-old Bostrom in the Polebridge area.

Jordan was reported missing at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

He was traveling with family members when he walked off into the trees to use the restroom and did not return.

Jordan is is 6’6” tall and weighs 250 pounds, and is bald with a red beard.

MTN News

He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, black shorts, and a baseball cap.