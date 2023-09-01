Search underway for missing hiker in Glacier National Park

GREAT FALLS — Search efforts are underway in Glacier National Park for Adam Fuselier, a 32-year-old man from Castle Pines, Colorado, who has been missing since Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

Glacier National Park officials said in a news release on Thursday that his vehicle was found at Logan Pass on Wednesday.

He was last heard from on Tuesday afternoon and was thought to start his climb at Reynolds Mountain that morning.

Rangers were notified on Wednesday morning that he was overdue.

Rangers conducted a search on Wednesday yesterday which was cut short due to inclement weather; searchers planned to resume on Thursday morning.

Fuelier has short brown hair, blue eyes, is 6’2” tall, about 175 pounds, and may be wearing a light green rain jacket.

Anyone that may have information or was in the area and saw a man that fits the description is encouraged to contact the park tip line at 406-888-7077.



