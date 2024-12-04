Search underway for missing woman at landfill in Cascade County

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says that a search is underway for 46-year old Alicia Wood from Conrad, who was reported missing several days ago.

Slaughter said during a news conference on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, that Wood was reported missing on November 30; the reporting party said that she had last been seen on November 22.

Wood's car - a 2005 black Cadillac - was found on November 27 between Brady and Conrad and impounded.

Conrad police officers found blood inside the car.

Conrad Police Chief Cory Smith asked the Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to assist with the investigation.

Slaughter said on Wednesday that a "person of interest" is now in custody on an unrelated charge, possibly probation violation, in connection with the woman's disappearance.



The name of the person has not been released at this point.

Slaughter said that search efforts at this point will be focused at the county landfill near Floweree in Cascade County.

The Cascade County Civil Emergency Response Team (CERT) has been activated to assist with the search.

Slaughter emphasized that this is still considered a missing person case.

Anyone with information that may help should call 911 or their nearest law enforcement agency.

We will update you as we get more information.