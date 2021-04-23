Watch
Search underway near Browning for missing 3-year old girl

MTN
Attempt To Locate message for three-year old Arden Pepion
Posted at 10:59 AM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 13:23:07-04

GREAT FALLS — Early Friday, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services posted an "attempt to locate" message for three-year old Arden Pepion.

The alert says that she was last seen on Thursday at about 7 p.m. in the vicinity of Joe Show East Road off of US Highway 89.

Arden was last seen wearing a purple jacket with a a unicorn design on the front, a grey under-sweater, black leggings, and black boots with green trim.

We have seen several social media posts indicating that law enforcement officers and community residents are searching the area, some on horseback.

Anyone who has seen Arden or who has information about her location is asked to call Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services at 406-338-4000, or call 911.

We will update you if we get more information.

