Seeley Lake man dies following accident at Pyramid Mountain Lumber

SEELEY LAKE — A Seeley Lake man has died following an accident at Pyramid Mountain Lumber.

Missoula County Sheriff Jeremiah Petersen reports 56-year-old Matthew Raimondi succumbed to his injuries following an accident that happened on September 12, 2023.

Pyramid Mountain Lumber General Manager Todd Johnson told MTN News that he could not provide further details about the accident at this time, as the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is currently investigating.

Johnson called Raimondi a positive light in the world and "...a talented and dedicated employee who will be greatly missed."

We have contacted the Missoula County Sheriff's Office for more details and will update you if we get more information.

