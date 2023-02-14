Jessie Royer of Seeley Lake wins 'Race To The Sky'

LINCOLN - The 300-mile final mushers in the annual Race To The Sky dog sled race crossed the finish line Monday night in Lincoln.

The winner in the 2023 race is Jessie Royer of Seeley Lake.

She has raced and won the Race To The Sky six times, winning the 500-mile race when she was a young teenager and winning the Race To The Sky 300 each time she has entered.

The 100-mile racers finished Sunday. Nicole Lombardi finished first in the 13 musher field.

Check out the Race To The Sky site for full results.

Race To The Sky commemorates historic events featured at the Camp Rimini War Dog Reception and Training Center just outside Helena.



