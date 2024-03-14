Watch Now
Semi crashes into building in Bozeman

Posted at 6:48 PM, Mar 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-13 20:51:46-04

Firefighters had a busy Tuesday night after a semi-truck went off the interstate and crashed into a commercial building.

Bozeman Fire said on social media fire that crews were dispatched at 8:36 p.m. and successfully removed the driver from the building.

Crews then shored the building to prevent further collapse or structural damage.

Laura Kuntz commented on a social media post: "The building is Montana Instruments, a cryogenics company. That corner of the building is (was?) my husbands office. The semi landed right on his desk and knocked down 2 walls."

The post did not state where the crash happened, the extent of damage to the building, or whether anyone was seriously injured.

We will update you if we get more information.

