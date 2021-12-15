Several Afghan refugees will resettle in Helena in the coming months

HELENA — Helena will become the next home for some more than a dozen Afghan refugees.

Their relocation to Helena is through the work of the non-profit agency Hands On Global.

“Now we are prepared to bring Afghan refugees here to Helena,” said Valerie Hellermann, director of Hands On Global.

The organization's primary mission is to provide medical support to displaced, disadvantaged, and underserved communities.

Hellermann says the organization does not know many details about the approximately 15 refugees, but says they have been properly vetted.

“It could be families, it could be single people, but all of them are people who have been vetted by the State Department, by Homeland Security, by the CIA, all the agencies,” said Hellermann.

Valerie Hellermann

Hellermann says bringing those in crisis to Helena will offer them hope.

The Afghan refugees will arrive in the coming months and Hands On Global is collecting items they will need when they get here.

“Winter clothing, household items because they've arrived here with very little if anything but the clothes on their back,”said Hellermann.

If you would like to donate, click here to visit the website .

For clothing and household essential donations, call Hellermann at 406-439-3580.