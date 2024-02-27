Several businesses destroyed by fire in Noxon

(UPDATE, 12:01pm) The Sanders County Sheriff tells MTN News it was notified at 5:42 a.m. about the fire. There are no reports of any injuries at this point.



The sheriff says the fire originated in the Angry Beaver General Store which is also connected to Toby's Tavern. The Noxon Mercantile is located a few feet from those two businesses. All three businesses were destroyed by the fire.

The Noxon Fire Department with mutual aid from Trout Creek and Heron fire departments remains at the scene, continuing to mop up the fire.



There is no word yet on the suspected cause of the fire.

We will update you if we get more information.

(1st REPORT) Several businesses in the small community of Noxon in Sanders County were destroyed by fire on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

The Sanders County Ledger reports that Noxon Mercantile, Toby's Tavern, and the Angry Beaver General Store were destroyed by the fire.

It's unknown when the fire started or the cause of the fire.