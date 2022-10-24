Several controlled burns underway in Cascade County

GREAT FALLS — There are several fires burning in Cascade County (Monday, October 24, 2022); they are all scheduled burns.

Some of the fires are producing large plumes smoke seen by many people in and around Great Falls who have asked if there is any danger.

One of the fires is at the KOA campground near Walmart on the east side of Great Falls.

Others are burning at/near:



3rd Avenue South at 60th Street near Malmstrom AFB

179 Chandelle Lane north of Great Falls

105 Anaconda Street near Belt/Armington

14086 Highway 21 near Simms

There are no reports at this time of any uncontrolled fires in the area.

You can check the status of scheduled burns - for any Montana county - on the Montana Burn Permit & Notification Service website by clicking here .

You can also use the site to buy a burn permit, activate an existing permit, and renew an existing permit.



