Several people injured by an explosion at a house in Poplar

GREAT FALLS — Several people were injured in an explosion at a residence in Poplar on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

Roosevelt County Sheriff Jason Frederick said in a news release that it happened at about 10:50 p.m.

Sheriff's deputies and other first-responders from Poplar Volunteer Fire Department, Fort Peck Tribes, and Roosevelt County DES responded to the incident.

Sheriff Frederick said: "At great risk to themselves, the deputies, officers, and firemen were able to pull three people from the burning structure. The victims were flown out due to the severity of their injuries."

The suspected cause of the explosion is a gas leak inside the home, and the investigation continues.

We will update you if we get more information, including details about any fundraisers to help the victims.



