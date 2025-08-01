Several people reportedly shot in Anaconda

There are reports that several people have been shot in Anaconda. There is no word yet on whether anyone has been seriously injured.

The suspect is reportedly leading law enforcement officers on a chase outside of Anaconda.

The Anaconda Leader posted on Facebook: "An active shooter recently escaped the Owl Bar and is currently being pursued by law enforcement. We are on lockdown until the shooter has been caught."

The Granite County Sheriff's Office said: "White F-150 that was in pursuit out of Anaconda is stopped in Deer Lodge County. Was not the suspect. Stand by for more info as it comes. As of right now no threat to citizens of Granite County at this time. Remain vigilant, will update when more info is received."

Just before 1 p.m., the Montana Highway Patrol posted: "There is a heavy law enforcement presence west of Anaconda near Stumptown Road and Anderson Ranch Loop Road. Authorities are searching for a suspect believed to be armed. Please avoid the area."

