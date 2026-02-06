Several spots still available for the 2026 Winter Trails

GREAT FALLS — Cross country skiing registration is closed, but snowshoeing spots remain available for the 2026 Winter Trails event happening on Saturday, February 7, at Silver Crest Nordic Center in Neihart.

While Great Falls has no snow, Neihart has enough for winter recreation enthusiasts. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring trails ranging from a quarter mile to three miles.

Registration closes at midnight, but organizers will accept walk-ins for snowshoeing on the day of the event.

"It's really geared towards people that are new to the area, new to winter recreation, who maybe don't have the confidence to go out on their own, but, you know, or just someone that that wants to enjoy a nice day outside," explained Alex Sholes of Get Fit Great Falls.

Sholes said the free event aims to expose the community to winter recreation opportunities.

The Silver Crest Trails are located in the Little Belt Mountains of Central Montana, just off Highway 89, approximately 6.5 miles south of Neihart on the west side of the highway, and about 2 miles north of Showdown Montana Ski Area.

The turn-off to the parking lot is marked by a sign indicating “USFS Winter Recreation Area”. Turn there, then follow the nordic ski signs to the parking lot. The parking lot is equipped with a latrine.