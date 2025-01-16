'Severe' driving conditions due to powerful winds

Strong winds are causing "severe" driving conditions in parts of Glacier County and Pondera County.
The Blackfeet Tribal Business Council said at 1:20 p.m. on Thursday: "All north and south bound traffic suspended on 89 south until further notice. Emergency traffic ONLY!!
Powerful winds rocking Glacier County
The Montana Department of Transportation said: "DANGEROUS CROSSWINDS. NO SEMI TRAFFIC ON US 89 FROM BROWNING TO PENDROY. TRAFFIC IS ADVISED TO SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTE."
We have received several reports of semi trucks being blown over the the wind.
There are no reports of any serious injuries.
