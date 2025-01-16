Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

'Severe' driving conditions due to powerful winds

'Severe' driving conditions due to powerful winds
Montana Department of Transportation
'Severe' driving conditions due to powerful winds
Posted
and last updated

Strong winds are causing "severe" driving conditions in parts of Glacier County and Pondera County.

The Blackfeet Tribal Business Council said at 1:20 p.m. on Thursday: "All north and south bound traffic suspended on 89 south until further notice. Emergency traffic ONLY!!

Powerful winds rocking Glacier County

The Montana Department of Transportation said: "DANGEROUS CROSSWINDS. NO SEMI TRAFFIC ON US 89 FROM BROWNING TO PENDROY. TRAFFIC IS ADVISED TO SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTE."

Road Conditions from MDT: click here
Live webcams from across MT: click here

We have received several reports of semi trucks being blown over the the wind.

There are no reports of any serious injuries.

tippedtruck.jpg
Mile marker 106 of US Highway 89

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App