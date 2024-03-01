Sgt. Nevada Krinkee: Celebration of Life for fallen officer and Montana native

A celebration of life was held in Sheridan, Wyoming, on Friday, March 1, 2024 for fallen Sheridan Police Sergeant Nevada Krinkee, who grew up in Bozeman and was killed in the line of duty on February 13, 2024.

He grew up in Montana, graduating from Bozeman High School in 2009. He then went on to serve eight years in the Army before becoming a police officer in Wyoming.

His wife Karla is a corporal with the Sheridan Police Department and handler for the agency's K-9 unit. The couple recently had a baby.

Family, friends, and fellow members of law enforcement packed the Golden Dome at Sheridan College to pay tribute to Krinkee. Click here for a photo gallery.

Here is video of the funeral procession and memorial service: