Shakespeare In The Schools is touring "Much Ado About Nothing" across Montana

BOZEMAN - For its 29th season, Montana Shakespeare In The Schools has hit the road with a tour of “Much Ado About Nothing.” The group will host 53 performances at 47 schools in communities throughout Montana and Wyoming. The tour began on October 1st, and runs through mid-December. To accommodate schools’ scheduling needs, productions are trimmed to 75 minutes, along with workshops for students that relate to the play.
“Our mission through Shakespeare in the Schools is to share Shakespeare with students who might not otherwise have an opportunity to experience live, professional theater,” said artistic director Kevin Asselin. “Seeing children's curiosity and excitement grow when they hear Shakespearean language for the first time is truly magical for all involved.”
The professional eight-member cast that makes up the touring company was chosen at national auditions. The company rehearsed for three weeks in Bozeman before presenting the play to middle and high schools. This year, the cast includes Calvin Adams, Sam Cheeseman, Andrés Enriquez, Emily Hawkins, Stephanie Neuerberg, Ethan Miles Perry, Nadja Simmonds, and Gerit Wilford.
Tour Schedule
- Oct. 1 – Harrison High School
- Oct. 4 – Sidney High School
- Oct. 5 – Plentywood High School
- Oct. 6 – Wolf Point High School
- Oct. 7 – Scobey High School
- Oct. 8 – Pine Hills Youth Correctional Center, Miles City
- Oct. 11 – Reed Point/Rapelje/Ryegate High Schools, Reed Point
- Oct. 12 – Hardin High School
- Oct. 13 – Roundup High School
- Oct. 14 – Lame Deer High School
- Oct. 15 – Chief Joseph Middle School, Bozeman
- Oct. 18 – Powell High School, Powell, Wyoming
- Oct. 19 – Cody High School, Cody, Wyoming
- Oct. 20 – Buffalo High School, Buffalo, Wyoming
- Oct. 21 – Meeteetse High School, Meeteetse, Wyoming
- Oct. 22 – Worland High School, Worland, Wyoming
- Oct. 25 – Augusta High School
- Oct. 26 – Capital High School, Helena
- Oct. 27 – Helena High School
- Oct. 28 – East Valley Middle School, East Helena
- Oct. 29 – Anaconda High School
- Nov. 1 – Townsend High School
- Nov. 2 – University of Montana Western, Dillion
- Nov. 3 – Sheridan High School
- Nov. 4 – Headwaters Academy, Bozeman
- Nov. 5 – Sacajawea Middle School, Bozeman
- Nov. 8 – Corvallis High School
- Nov. 9 – Plains High School
- Nov. 10 – Loyola High School, Missoula
- Nov. 11 – Frenchtown High School
- Nov. 12 – Florence-Carlton High School, Florence
- Nov. 15 – Sleeping Giant Middle School, Livingston
- Nov. 16 – Belt High School
- Nov. 17 – Power High School
- Nov. 18 – Simms High School
- Nov. 19 – Highwood High School
- Nov. 22 – Belgrade High School
- Nov. 23 – Petra Academy, Bozeman
- Nov. 24 – Shields Valley School, Clyde Park
- Nov. 29 – Ronan High School
- Nov. 30 – Polson High School
- Dec. 1 – West Valley Middle School, Kalispell
- Dec. 2 – Kalispell Middle School
- Dec. 3 – Sentinel High School, Missoula
- Dec. 6 – Columbus High School
- Dec. 7 – Ennis High School
- Dec. 8 – Lone Peak High School, Big Sky
- Dec. 9 – Three Forks High School
- Dec. 10 – Manhattan High School
Montana Shakespeare In The Schools, which is based in Montana State University’s College of Arts and Architecture, is funded by the National Endowment for the Arts: Shakespeare in American Communities. Additional support comes from the Montana Arts Council; Montana Cultural Trust; the Homer A. and Mildred S. Scott Foundation; the Sidney E. Frank Foundation; The Grainger Foundation; the Michael J. Connell Foundation; the Gianforte Family Foundation; The Morton H Meyerson Family Foundation; Applied Materials Foundation; The Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation; and individual donors.
For more information, visit shakespeareintheparks.org or call 406-994-3303.