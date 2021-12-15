Watch
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Share your photos of "holiday pets" and Christmas trees with us!

items.[0].image.alt
.
holiday pets and christmas trees
Posted at 1:05 PM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 15:06:24-05

Alicia Driemeyer recently shared a photo of her dog Magda with us; she describes Magda as "our smiling eight year old husky/german shepherd rescue who runs the house here in Lewistown!"

We would love to share photos of your dog, cat, or other pet sporting some holiday gear - and also photos of your Christmas trees - in a gallery. If you would like to submit a photo, use the form below.

Photos will be added to the gallery below, and some may be shared during "Montana This Morning" (M-F, 5 am to 7 am)!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader