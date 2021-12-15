Share your photos of "holiday pets" and Christmas trees with us!

Alicia Driemeyer recently shared a photo of her dog Magda with us; she describes Magda as "our smiling eight year old husky/german shepherd rescue who runs the house here in Lewistown!"

We would love to share photos of your dog, cat, or other pet sporting some holiday gear - and also photos of your Christmas trees - in a gallery. If you would like to submit a photo, use the form below.

Photos will be added to the gallery below, and some may be shared during "Montana This Morning" (M-F, 5 am to 7 am)!