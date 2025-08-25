Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Shared-use path planned near Heart Butte

heart butte map
MTN News
heart butte map
Posted

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) will soon begin construction of a shared-use path near Heart Butte.

The agency said in a news release that the paved shared-use path will begin west of the South Fork of Whitetail Creek and extend south for approximately one mile, following BIA Road 1 (BIA 1), to the intersection with Heart Butte School Road.

The path will cross BIA 1 and continue west toward the Heart Butte School.

Improvements will include a pedestrian bridge, concrete Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) corner ramps, crosswalk markings, and new signage.

TRENDING
New restaurants and businesses in Great Falls Recent Obituaries MSU student dies after being hit by a train What does 'back-to-school necklace' mean?

The purpose of this project is to enhance road safety and pedestrian accessibility features in compliance with current design standards and ADA requirements.

Work is anticipated to begin in the fall of 2025. Expect reduced speeds when traveling through the project area. Follow all posted signage and watch for workers.

For more information, contact District Construction Operations Engineer Jay Manuel at 406-454-5887 or Engineering Project Manager Joe Grosswiler at 406-873-8624.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App