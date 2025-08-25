Shared-use path planned near Heart Butte

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) will soon begin construction of a shared-use path near Heart Butte.

The agency said in a news release that the paved shared-use path will begin west of the South Fork of Whitetail Creek and extend south for approximately one mile, following BIA Road 1 (BIA 1), to the intersection with Heart Butte School Road.

The path will cross BIA 1 and continue west toward the Heart Butte School.

Improvements will include a pedestrian bridge, concrete Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) corner ramps, crosswalk markings, and new signage.

The purpose of this project is to enhance road safety and pedestrian accessibility features in compliance with current design standards and ADA requirements.

Work is anticipated to begin in the fall of 2025. Expect reduced speeds when traveling through the project area. Follow all posted signage and watch for workers.

For more information, contact District Construction Operations Engineer Jay Manuel at 406-454-5887 or Engineering Project Manager Joe Grosswiler at 406-873-8624.

