Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Sheriff addresses rumors about 'immigrant bus' in Montana

Sheriff addresses rumors about bus carrying immigrants in Kalispell
Posted at 3:41 PM, Feb 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-20 18:21:57-05

KALISPELL — MTN News wants to clarify unsubstantiated claims that were recently circulating online in the Flathead Valley what some people believe was a busload of immigrants being dropped off in the area.

The reports were brought to MTN's attention and we contacted the Flathead County Sheriff's Office, which was also notified and investigated the claims.

Sheriff Brian Heino says the bus was actually carrying Army National Guard members who were in the Flathead for training.

All of the people on the bus were legal U.S. citizens.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App