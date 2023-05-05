Sheriff: body of missing teen believed to be found in Mineral County

The body of 18-year-old Joseph "Joey" Thompson, who was last seen near Missoula in April, is believed to have been found in Mineral County.

The Mineral County Sheriff’s Office reports it has made "a presumptive identification" that a body found in the Clark Fork River earlier this week is Thompson.

Thompson was last seen on April 11, 2023, about four to five miles up Southside Road.

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office is waiting for DNA results before making a positive identification; the process is expected to take about two weeks.

Missoula County Search and Rescue, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office and Seeley-Swan Search and Rescue had been searching for Thompson in the Southside Road and Deep Creek areas.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division has investigated events before and after Thompson was reported missing.

An earlier news release stated that no evidence of criminal activity contributing to his disappearance had been found.



(APRIL 17, 2023) The search is continuing for an 18-year-old who was reported missing in the Missoula area early in the morning on April 11, 2023.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and Missoula County Search and Rescue are looking for Joseph Thompson who was last seen four to five miles up Southside Road between Missoula and Frenchtown.

Thompson is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Missoula County Search and Rescue, assisted by Two Bear Air, conducted extensive searches over the weekend with drones, ATVs and UTVs, a canine unit, and several individuals on foot, according to a news release.

“Missoula County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the outpouring to the friends and family of Joseph Thompson and the willingness to aid in search efforts,” Smith stated in the release.

People who are aiding in the search are being asked to be careful and “not to disturb evidence that could lead to the whereabouts of Thompson,” and also not to put themselves at risk,” the release states.

Anyone with information that could lead to the whereabouts of Joseph Thompson, please call 911 immediately or contact Detective Deibert at 406-258-3713.

Thompson’s family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his safe return.



