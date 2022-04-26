Sheriff identifies man who died after being shot near Essex

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has identified Jeremy McKenzie as the person who died after being shot at the Snow Slip Motel near Essex several days ago.

Deputies were dispatched to a report of a person being shot shortly before 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says McKenzie, 36 years old, died of gunshot wounds after an "altercation" at the motel.

Deputies found several people at the scene attempting to provide medical aid to McKenzie.

Sheriff Heino said detectives are still conducting witness interviews at this time.

At this point, we are not aware of any arrests in the case, but Heino said that there is no threat to the public.

McKenzie’s body was taken to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for autopsy.

Sheriff Heino declined to release any other information, and the investigation continues.



