Sheriff identifies the two people who died in a wrong-way crash

MISSOULA — The two men who died in a wrong-way crash on the Russell Street Bridge in Missoula have been identified as Scott Orr and Paul Dennis.

Orr, 53 years old, and Dennis, 38, were both from Missoula, according to Missoula County Sheriff TJ McDermott.

“Our heartfelt condolences goes out to the families and friends during this difficult time,” said Sheriff McDermott.

The two men were in a vehicle that was going the wrong way on the bridge with no headlights at a highway speed on Saturday evening.

A woman who was in the vehicle that was struck was taken to St. Patrick Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.



