Sheriff identifies woman who died after being hit by a vehicle in Sun Prairie

GREAT FALLS — The Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner on Monday identified Marjorie Thomas as the woman who died after being hit by a vehicle on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said in a news release that Thomas was 86 years old, and a resident of Sun Prairie.

Thomas was out for walk just before 8 a.m. along Truman Avenue and the driver of the vehicle did not see her, according to the Montana Highway patrol.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with investigators.

Sheriff Slaughter said the manner of death has been determined to be accidental, and no charges have been filed.

The crash investigation was conducted by the Montana Highway Patrol.

Responding agencies included the Montana Highway Patrol, the Cascade County Sheriff's Office, Great Falls Emergency Services, volunteer EMS units, and a Mercy Flight helicopter from Benefis Health System.



