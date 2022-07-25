Sheriff releases name of deputy involved in deadly accident

Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan has identified Sergeant Kelly Carrington as the the deputy involved in a deadly crash near Roberts several days ago.

Sheriff McQuillan said that Sgt. Carrington was responding to a report of a motorcycle wreck involving potentially serious injury near Roberts when he hit Darren Shull, 52 years old, and Jesse Beck, 35.

MTN News spoke with a man who witnessed the crash who asked to remain anonymous; he said that he saw Shull help Beck, who had pulled his motorcycle to the side of U.S. Highway 212, when the two men were fatally struck.

Sgt Carrington, who has 16 years law enforcement experience, including 11 years with the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, initially responded to a traffic complaint and, while responding, received further information that a serious crash had occurred.

Shull and Beck were in Carrington’s lane of travel when they were hit by Carrington's patrol vehicle, according to Sheriff McQuillan.

The incident was captured on two video recording devices.

Investigation of the incident continues, led by the Montana Highway Patrol and the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation.

Once the investigation is complete, a coroner’s inquest will be scheduled to determine if criminal charges should be filed.