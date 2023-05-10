Sheriff's Office investigating after the discovery of a dead bull elk

The Glacier County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the discovery of a bull elk that was killed.
The Sheriff's Office says the horns were sawed off and the head was dumped on a turn-off at mile marker 22 on Highway 358, about six miles south of Cut Bank.
Anyone with information about this is asked to call the Blackfeet Fish & Wildlife Department at 406-338-7202, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services at 406-338-4000, or the Glacier County Sheriff's Office at 406-873-2711.
We will update you if we get more information.
