Sheriff's Office investigating after the discovery of a dead bull elk

The Glacier County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the discovery of a bull elk that was killed.

The Sheriff's Office says the horns were sawed off and the head was dumped on a turn-off at mile marker 22 on Highway 358, about six miles south of Cut Bank.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call the Blackfeet Fish & Wildlife Department at 406-338-7202, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services at 406-338-4000, or the Glacier County Sheriff's Office at 406-873-2711.

We will update you if we get more information.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter