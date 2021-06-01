Sheriff's Office seizes 57 horses in animal neglect investigation

HELENA — The Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office seized 57 horses as part of an investigation of an animal neglect case.

Sheriff Leo Dutton characterized the neglect as moderate to severe.

The Sheriff's Office served a warrant and begin moving the animals on Tuesday morning to the Lewis & Clark Fairgrounds in Helena.

Authorities have not yet disclosed where the horses were taken from, but said more than a dozen were already being held at the fairgrounds.

A veterinarian will examine the horses to get a better idea of their condition.

No other information has been released at this point; we will update you when we get more details.