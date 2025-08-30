Shooting death of young Butte man is being investigated

In a remote area west of Melrose, Aric Lewis died from a gunshot wound around 6 p.m. on August 25, 2025. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being investigated.

Beaverhead County Sheriff David Wendt said the 18-year-old Butte man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Two other people - ages 17 and 18 - were present at the time of the shooting and were taken back to Butte by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper.

Sheriff Wendt reports that a fire crew patrolling the Trapper Creek and Canyon Creek area came across the three individuals from Butte, noting that one person had sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

Sheriff Wendt said that alcohol and marijuana were factors in the incident. He believes the teens may have acquired the marijuana at a Butte dispensary, and the case remains active.

A family member of the victim told MTN via a text message that she believes this tragic shooting death was an accident, according to what an eyewitness told them.

"Aric didn't kill himself...we have verified the correct story with the eyewitnesses that are close family friends," says Hope Lucier, the victim's family member.

The family of Aric wrote:

Aric graduated Butte High School class of 2025, months before taking his plumbing exam and scoring top 5 of his class. Nothing was more important to Aric than his family, his friends, his music and his Chevy. We are asking instead of flowers and donations you take the time and spend it with your family, friends and those you love. Aric's services will be within the next two weeks, once we set a date those who know and love Aric are welcomed to an open service to celebrate his life. We welcome texts and Facebook messages but request no phone calls or visits.

