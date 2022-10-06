Showdown Montana is hiring ahead of ski season

With the potential for snow in the forecast for parts of north-central Montana within the next few days, that means ski season isn’t far away.

Pictures of snow on the mountain at Showdown Montana ski area were posted to Showdown’s Facebook page on September 30.

Showdown is now hiring for a variety of positions in preparation for the upcoming season.

Over the summer, a lot of work was done on the lodge and the trails in preparation for the season as well.

"We got a new roof on the old part of the lodge and we did a huge logging project on the mountain. We did about 50 acres of logging, so we have super-improved tree skiing and improved forest health,” said Rickey Nash, the Showdown engagement director

The scheduled opening date for the season is December 9 - but that could change, depending on weather.

Through the end of October, payment plans are available for tickets. You can find ticket information on the Showdown website .



