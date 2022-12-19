Showdown ski area closed on Wed-Thu due to weather

GREAT FALLS — Showdown Montana ski area said in a news release that it will be closed on Wednesday, December 21, and Thursday, December 22, due to the predicted extreme cold weather.

The STORMTracker Weather team says that high temperatures on those day swill be in the negative teens and negative 20s.

Lower temperatures overnight - coupled with wind - could drop to as low as -30° to -45° on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Friday, it will start to warm up slowly with highs getting above zero in the positive single digits and teens.

Showdown plans to re-open on Friday, December 23rd and be open every day through Monday, January 2, except Christmas Day. Click here to visit the Showdown website.



