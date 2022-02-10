Showdown reminds people about terrain safety

NEAR NEIHART — Showdown's ski and snowboard season has kept staffers busy thus far with good snowfall and packed parking lots. Easing coronavirus restrictions have allowed the ski area to open up to nearly full capacity. However, concerns have risen with people not following signs and crossing fence lines in the terrain parks.

Jared Burton, Terrain Park Director at Showdown ski area, says to follow the smart style on freestyle terrain.



Make a plan.

Look before you leap.

Easy style it.

Respect gets respect.

Jared explains, "The gist of that is look before you leap, so always scope out the features before you hit them. Easy style it so work up your progression, start small and wok up to bigger features. Respect gets respect so anywhere on the mountain be respectful and watch for others."

That respect includes staying within fence signs and obeying signs within the ski area. Folks who do not abide by the rules are putting not only themselves but staff members and other patrons in danger.

AJ Korslien, the Assistant Operations Manager, explains he has had some close calls while working: "When something is shut down there is a good chance I, myself, am down in the landing working on something. So, there was one instance where I was working in the landing and someone ran through the bamboo and just about landed on top of me." I

If the staff catches a person not following the rules, the first violation comes with a day of no access to the ski area and the second comes with the violator's pass being pulled for the season.

Showdown remains open every day except Monday and Tuesday through April 3rd. Ski conditions are great and the weather has been fantastic in the area as well. More snow is on the way Thursday night!



TRENDING ARTICLES

