Silver Crest Trails Association will host a free cross-country ski clinic on Saturday, January 20, 2024. In the video above, reporter Paul Sanchez talks with Bob Boland about the event.

The Silver Crest Trails are located in the Little Belt Mountains just off Highway 89, about 6.5 miles south of Neihart on the west side of the highway. The turn-off to the parking lot is marked by a sign indicating “USFS Winter Recreation Area”. Turn there, then follow the Nordic ski signs to the parking lot.

For more information, call Bob Boland at 406-788-6565, or click here.

